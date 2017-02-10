David Alaba’s FC Bayern Debut | #FlashbackFriday
Seven years ago today David Alaba made his FC Bayern debut in the DFB Cup against SpVgg Greuther Fürth, coming on for Anatoliy Tymoshchuk in the 59th minute. The then 17-year-old probably didn’t anticipate all the games, goals and titles that would follow in his career with the German record champions! 😉
