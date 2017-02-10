David Alaba’s FC Bayern Debut | #FlashbackFriday

Fußball
Share:Share on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on LinkedInPin on PinterestFlattr the authorDigg thisShare on TumblrBuffer this pageEmail this to someone

Seven years ago today David Alaba made his FC Bayern debut in the DFB Cup against SpVgg Greuther Fürth, coming on for Anatoliy Tymoshchuk in the 59th minute. The then 17-year-old probably didn’t anticipate all the games, goals and titles that would follow in his career with the German record champions! 😉

► Subscribe: http://fcb.de/youtube

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FCBayern
Twitter: https://twitter.com/fcbayern
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/fcbayern
Snapchat: http://fcb.de/FCBayernSnaps
Website: https://fcbayern.com
FC Bayern.tv: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv

, ,
SHARE WITH FRIENDS:  
        
          

Schreibe einen Kommentar

Share

Share on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on LinkedInPin on PinterestFlattr the authorDigg thisShare on TumblrBuffer this pageEmail this to someone