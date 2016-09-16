Coman starting, Robben and Boateng on the bench

There’s some good and some less good news from Säbener Street today. Bayern have been hit by a virus ahead of the clash with Ingolstadt, with Lahm, Müller and Alaba ruled out. However, Coman, Robben and Boateng are back in contention against the Schanzer, who don’t mind being the underdogs.

