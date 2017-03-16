Champions League Draw: FC Bayern’s Possible Opponents! | Trailer

Tomorrow at noon the UEFA Champions League Quarter Final draw will take place in Nyon. Who do you want FC Bayern to face in the next round? Tune in live at http://www.fcbayern.tv/live.

► Subscribe: http://fcb.de/youtube

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FCBayern

Twitter: https://twitter.com/fcbayern

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/fcbayern

Snapchat: http://fcb.de/FCBayernSnaps

Website: https://fcbayern.com

FC Bayern.tv: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv

FC Bayern.tv live: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv/de/fcbayerntvlive