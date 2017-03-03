Captain Lahm expects three points in Cologne

FC Bayern.tv News: Ten wins from the last 12 visits to Cologne for Bayern – Hummels and Ribery are fit to play – FC Bayern Amateurs set for first game of 2017 against Ingolstadt II – Lappe and Feldhahn out with flu.

