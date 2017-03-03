Captain Lahm expects three points in Cologne
FC Bayern.tv News: Ten wins from the last 12 visits to Cologne for Bayern – Hummels and Ribery are fit to play – FC Bayern Amateurs set for first game of 2017 against Ingolstadt II – Lappe and Feldhahn out with flu.
► Abonnieren/Subscribe: http://fcb.de/youtube
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FCBayern
Twitter: https://twitter.com/fcbayern
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/fcbayern
Snapchat: http://fcb.de/FCBayernSnaps
Website: https://fcbayern.com
FC Bayern.tv: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv
FC Bayern.tv live: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv/de/fcbayerntvlive