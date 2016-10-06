Bayern women have sights set on the UCL round of 16

A small group trains at Säbener Street while national team captain Manuel Neuer demands first place for Germany in their World Cup qualifying campaign. Meanwhile Bayern’s women shine in Champions League thrashing as Melanie Leupolz scored a brace in Edinburgh. Watch out for the return leg next week!

