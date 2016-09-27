Bayern take big squad to Madrid

All 21 players that travelled join in final training at the Estadio Vicente Calderón. Champions League group-stage meeting with Atlético Madrid five months after semi-final clash. Alonso expecting a tough game in the atmospheric Calderón. Bayern determined to win and ultimately top the group.

