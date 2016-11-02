FC Bayern qualify for Champions League knock-out stages after beating PSV Eindhoven, with first place still up for grabs! Meanwhile the Under 19’s lose 2:1 to PSV in the UEFA Youth League. Up next for the first team is the home match on Saturday against TSG 1899 Hoffenheim.

► Subscribe: http://fcb.de/youtube

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FCBayern

Twitter: https://twitter.com/fcbayern

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/fcbayern

Snapchat: http://fcb.de/FCBayernSnaps

Website: https://fcbayern.com

FC Bayern.tv: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv