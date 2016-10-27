Bayern progress to DFB Cup round of 16
The FC Bayern.tv News: Bayern Munich qualifies for DFB Cup round of 16 vs Wolfsburg. Julian Green celebrates starting debut and goal for Bayern. Fans welcome Holger Badstuber back enthusiastically. This weekend Augsburg and Bayern already meet again.
