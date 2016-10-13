Bayern internationals back in training

The FCBayern.tv News: The Bayern internationals have returned from their World Cup qualifiers. Busy autumn schedule begins with seven games in three weeks. The FC Bayern Women’s team qualifies for the Champions League round of 16.

