Bayern in Eindhoven, Robben excited for reunion

Bayern travelled to Eindhoven on Monday ahead of the Champions League clash with PSV. Ribéry and Martínez aside, Ancelotti has a full squad available to him. Robben is anticipating his return to his old home, and Thiago has no plans to give up his place – FC Bayern.tv News.

