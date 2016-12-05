Bayern fired up for Atlético clash

FC Bayern.tv News: Blockbuster between Bayern and Atlético to round off group phase – Thiago: „We want to put in a good performance“ – Ancelotti to bring in fresh players – Crunch match for the U19s – Women waltz into DFB Cup quarterfinals as Miedema bags hat-trick – Triple-digit Bayern Basketball beat Bayreuth.

