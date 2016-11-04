Bayern excited for crunch match against Hoffenheim

Only Javi Martínez misses team training – Thiago fit again – Ribéry not yet available – Mats Hummels remembers last season’s tough clashes with Hoffenheim – adidas and Bayern do their bit against ocean pollution – Bayern to wear kits made of recycled ocean plastic.

► Subscribe: http://fcb.de/youtube

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FCBayernEN

Twitter: https://twitter.com/fcbayernEN

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/fcbayern

Snapchat: http://fcb.de/FCBayernSnaps

Website: https://fcbayern.com

FC Bayern.tv: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv