Bayern depart for Rostov, Ulreich set for first appearance of the season
FC Bayern.tv News: FC Bayern set off early for Rostov on Tuesday morning for their fifth Champions League group stage match. As a result of a few injuries, goalkeeper Sven Ulreich can look forward to his first game of the season. Rummenigge is already looking ahead to Saturday’s Bundesliga game against Leverkusen.
