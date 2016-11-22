Bayern depart for Rostov, Ulreich set for first appearance of the season

FC Bayern.tv News: FC Bayern set off early for Rostov on Tuesday morning for their fifth Champions League group stage match. As a result of a few injuries, goalkeeper Sven Ulreich can look forward to his first game of the season. Rummenigge is already looking ahead to Saturday’s Bundesliga game against Leverkusen.

