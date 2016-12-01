Bayern aiming to reclaim top spot
FC Bayern aim to reclaim top spot in the Bundesliga when they play away to FSV Mainz on Friday night. A strong squad, which includes Jérôme Boateng, will travel to Mainz. The FC Bayern ladies will face Ibbenbüren in the cup. Meanwhile, their coach Thomas Wörle has extended his contract until 2019!
► Subscribe: http://fcb.de/youtube
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FCBayern
Twitter: https://twitter.com/fcbayern
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/fcbayern
Snapchat: http://fcb.de/FCBayernSnaps
Website: https://fcbayern.com
FC Bayern.tv: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv