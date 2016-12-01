Bayern aiming to reclaim top spot

FC Bayern aim to reclaim top spot in the Bundesliga when they play away to FSV Mainz on Friday night. A strong squad, which includes Jérôme Boateng, will travel to Mainz. The FC Bayern ladies will face Ibbenbüren in the cup. Meanwhile, their coach Thomas Wörle has extended his contract until 2019!

► Subscribe: http://fcb.de/youtube

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FCBayern

Twitter: https://twitter.com/fcbayern

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/fcbayern

Snapchat: http://fcb.de/FCBayernSnaps

Website: https://fcbayern.com

FC Bayern.tv: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv