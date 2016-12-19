Bayern aiming to be top at Christmas
FC Bayern.tv News: Robben trains with the team, Lahm working towards Leipzig game, Special promotions for blockbuster game, Women’s team end 2016 with a win & Bayern Basketball impress against Ludwigsburg.
► Subscribe: http://fcb.de/youtube
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FCBayernEN
Twitter: https://twitter.com/fcbayernEN
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/fcbayern
Snapchat: http://fcb.de/FCBayernSnaps
Website: https://fcbayern.com
FC Bayern.tv: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv