Alonso fit for Arsenal clash
Fantastic atmosphere at final training – Alonso takes part in full session – Ribéry and Boateng train individually – Players can’t wait for first European game of 2017 – Javi Martínez anticipating strong Arsenal side in every department.
► Subscribe: http://fcb.de/youtube
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FCBayernEN
Twitter: https://twitter.com/fcbayernEN
Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/fcbayern
Snapchat: http://fcb.de/FCBayernSnaps
Website: https://fcbayern.com
FC Bayern.tv: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv