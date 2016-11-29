Alaba, Müller, Hoeneß & Co. – FC Bayern Fan Club Visits 2016

Players and officials paid their annual visits to FC Bayern fan clubs over the weekend. As always, all participants clearly had a blast: David Alaba was celebrated by the fans, Thomas Müller got into the Christmas spirit and Uli Hoeneß even scored off a beer glass. Check it out!

