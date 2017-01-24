Acrobatic Ribéry Nominated for Goal of the Year 2016!
This unbelievable scissor kick by Franck Ribéry against Eintracht Frankfurt is up for the Goal of the Year in 2016 award in Germany! Click here to vote for our no. 7: http://www.sportschau.de/tdmx/tordesjahres/index.html
Did you know that you can see all of FC Bayern’s goals this season on FC BAYERN.TV? Subscribe now so you don’t miss any FCB action: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv.
