„96 – Die Akademie“ | Hannover 96
„96 – Die Akademie“ – Hier stellen wir sie Euch in einem kurzen Clip vor. Morgen folgt vor geladenen Gästen die offizielle Eröffnung!
► Abonniert uns für mehr Videos: http://tinyurl.com/JoinH96
► Subscribe for more Videos: http://tinyurl.com/JoinH96
► Website: http://www.hannover96.de
► Facebook: http://facebook.com/hannover96
► Twitter: http://twitter.com/hannover96
► Instagram: http://instagram.com/hannover96
► Soundcloud: http://soundcloud.com/hannover-96
► Fanshop: https://shop.hannover96.de/