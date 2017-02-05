500 games for FC Bayern! Lahm celebrates a jubilee

Philipp Lahm reached a major milestone on Saturday against FC Schalke 04, making his 500th FC Bayern first team appearance. As good a reason as any to look back on how it all began and the successes the club and he have enjoyed together down the years.

