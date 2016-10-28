259 Days – Welcome Back, Holger!

Fußball
Holger Badstuber made his comeback after 259 days out in FC Bayern’s DFB Cup win against FC Augsburg! Great to see you back on the pitch again, and we hope you can stay fit!

