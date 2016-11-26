2016 AGM, Hoeneß re-elected president
The FC Bayern.tv news: Uli Hoeneß celebrated his comeback at the 2016 AGM and received an overwhelming majority of the votes from members to be re-elected president. There was also an emotional farewell for Karl Hopfner. Moreover, FC Bayern announced new record financial figures. And Karl-Heinz Rummenigge discussed the current sporting situation.
