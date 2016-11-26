2016 AGM, Hoeneß re-elected president

The FC Bayern.tv news: Uli Hoeneß celebrated his comeback at the 2016 AGM and received an overwhelming majority of the votes from members to be re-elected president. There was also an emotional farewell for Karl Hopfner. Moreover, FC Bayern announced new record financial figures. And Karl-Heinz Rummenigge discussed the current sporting situation.

► Subscribe: http://fcb.de/youtube

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/FCBayernEN

Twitter: https://twitter.com/fcbayernEN

Instagram: http://www.instagram.com/fcbayern

Snapchat: http://fcb.de/FCBayernSnaps

Website: https://fcbayern.com

FC Bayern.tv: https://fcbayern.com/fcbayerntv