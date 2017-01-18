X Games Athlete Profile: Spencer O’Brien

X Games Aspen 2016 Women’s Snowboard Slopestyle gold medalist Spencer O’Brien discusses her new approach to training, and Big Air aspirations heading into 2017.

Take a deeper look into the lives of some of the world’s best action sports athletes as they prepare to compete on the biggest stage on snow — X Games Aspen 2017! From their fitness routines, life on the slopes and what they do to escape the pressures of competing at the highest level. These X Games athletes candidly tell their story in the X Games profile series.

