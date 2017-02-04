WTF is the Riverland Dinghy Derby?!

►Check out more Dinghy Derby HERE! http://win.gs/UpTheCreek

For the uninitiated, the concept of the annual Red Bull Dinghy Derby seems quite foreign. But it’s time to get educated. It goes like this: a group of crazy Aussies from the sleepy town of Renmark strap supercharged motors to heavily modified fishing boats capable of hitting 90km/h on the mighty Murray River. During the race they rip through skinny creeks and down river runs barely wide enough for the boat itself. It’s enough to leave you scratching your head. But wonder no more, hit play, sit back and learn. This is the Red Bull Dinghy Derby.

