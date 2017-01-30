World Record Group Skydive: 65 Female Jumpers Take Epic Flight Upside Down!

►Watch the full video behind their world record attempt: http://win.gs/SkydiveWorldRecord17

If you could guarantee one thing about skydiving, it’s that breaking a world record is not easy. This was ever the case when Amy Chmelecki and her all-women skydiving team set out to break the women’s vertical, head down, world record, 18,000 feet above the Arizona desert. After 15 attempts, it was lucky number 16 that secured a 65-person skydive record.

Over the course of the week the women dealt with exploding sinuses, nearly broken bones, mid-air head kicks, hypoxia, turbulence and extreme freezing temperatures of as low as 5 F as they attempted to break the world record over and over again.

After nearly every jump, Chmelecki repeated herself to the ladies, „Making a world record is not easy. It’s not going to be given to us, we have to work really hard for this.“

On Sunday 27 November 2016, at 10:57am, 65 female skydivers, lead by Red Bull’s Amy Chmelecki, dove out of four planes 6,000 meters over the Arizona desert and broke the world record for number of women flying linked, upside down.

