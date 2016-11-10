World-Class Freestyle Football Juggling | Street Style Finals 2016

►Watch the FULL EVENT on Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/StreetStyle2016

The rules are simple: three minutes, two players, one ball, one winner. This is Red Bull Street Style, the world’s premier freestyle football tournament.

The best freestyle footballers drom around the globe rocked London’s Roundhouse, with Carlos Alberto Iacono of Argentina winning the men’s World Championship and Mélody Donchet of France securing the women’s title. Sit back and feast your eyes on some of the most impressive football juggling we’ve ever seen.

