Witness the Mayhem of Simple Session 2017: Skate Highlights

►Watch the full replay of Simple Session on Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/SimpleSessionSkate2017

Simple Session 2017 went off in Estonia, and needless to say, there was no shortage of bangers from the skate event. The top slot saw Aurélien Giraud retain his title and mark him down as the man to beat in Europe right now. Sit back, and enjoy some of the best skateboard highlights from the event. Click the link above to watch the full contest!

Final results:

1. Aurélien Giraud

2. Yuto Horigome

3. Danny León

4. Vincent Milou

5. Woody Hoogendijk

