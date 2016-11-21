Wingsuit Racing at 8000 Feet Above the Ground

► Click for POV video from the race: http://win.gs/AcesPOV

Red Bull Aces is a competition where athletes don wingsuits, special jumpsuits that shape the human body into an airfoil, creating lift and, with it, “human flight.” Forty athletes from 18 countries jumped in four-person heats from a Bell “ Huey” civilian helicopter at 8,000ft above the Phoenix desert, slaloming head-to-head at 160mph through four race gates suspended mid-air. Sound insane? That’s because it is. Just check out the video above.

