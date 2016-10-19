Windsurfing in Extreme Hurricane Conditions | Red Bull Storm Chase

► Get stoked – more water sports on Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/RBTVWater

The toughest windusrfing contest in the world, Red Bull Storm Chase, is back for 2017! Eight of the world’s best windsurfers will be pitted against windspeeds up to Force 10 (89-102kmh), huge waves and the best storm sailors in the world, making for an epic battle of Man VS Nature. The waiting period begins January 1st and the contest will hold until the strongest storm of the winter hits the Northern Hemisphere. In anticipation for the event, take a look back at the best action highlights from the last contest.

YOU can apply at http://www.redullstormchase.com and stay up to date through

Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/redbullstormchase

Instagram: @redbullstormchase

_

Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.

Watch Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRBTV

See into our world: http://goo.gl/J49U

Red Bull on Facebook: http://win.gs/redbullfb

Red Bull on Twitter: http://win.gs/redbulltwitter

Subscribe to Red Bull on Youtube: http://win.gs/SubToRedBull

Subscribe to the Red Bulletin: http://win.gs/TheRedBulletin

Sign up for our Newsletter here: http://win.gs/RedBullNewsletter