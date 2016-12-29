Windsurfers Catch Big Air in Heavy Conditions at Red Bull Storm Chase
► Get stoked – more water sports on Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/RBTVWater
There’s windsurfing, and then there’s Red Bull Storm Chase. The mind-bending maneuvers and massive amplitude that these guys catch is already crazy – now throw the same moves in heavy storm conditions. Somehow, some way, these guys pull it off, and we’ve collected the highlights here.
_
Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.
Watch Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRBTV
See into our world: http://goo.gl/J49U
Red Bull on Facebook: http://win.gs/redbullfb
Red Bull on Twitter: http://win.gs/redbulltwitter
Subscribe to Red Bull on Youtube: http://win.gs/SubToRedBull
Subscribe to the Red Bulletin: http://win.gs/TheRedBulletin
Sign up for our Newsletter here: http://win.gs/RedBullNewsletter