Will Skudin (Long Beach, New York, USA) goes hard but goes airborne in the misty skies of Praia do Norte, Nazaré, Portugal on December 20, 2016. Video by Javier Goya. An entry in the TAG Heuer Wipeout of the Year category of the 2017 WSL Big Wave Awards. For more information see www.WorldSurfLeague.com/bigwave.