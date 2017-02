Will Skudin (Long Beach, New York, USA) paddles into a storm slab and finds his way out of the end of the tunnel at Mullaghmore Head, Ireland on December 16, 2016. Video by Chris Case/Fishfarmtv. An entry in the Billabong Ride of the Year category of the 2017 WSL Big Wave Awards. For more information see www.WorldSurfLeague.com/bigwave.