Will Skudin (Long Beach, New York, USA) entertains onlookers with a late backside drop at on a dark day at Maverick’s, California on November 6, 2016 . Video by Dominic Padua. An entry in the Billabong Ride of the Year category of the 2017 WSL Big Wave Awards. For more information see www.WorldSurfLeague.com/bigwave.