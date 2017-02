Wilem Banks (Santa Cruz, California, USA) paddles hard but gets hung up for just a moment and becomes one with the lips at Maverick’s, California on January 26, 2017. Video by Curt Myers?Powerline Productions. An entry in the TAG Heuer Wipeout of the Year category of the 2017 WSL Big Wave Awards. For more information see www.WorldSurfLeague.com/bigwave.