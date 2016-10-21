►Watch the Rampage 2016 Replay on Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRampage

Another epic year of Red Bull Rampage is on the books. People questioned if progression was possible while returning to dirt jumps and removing wooden features. The performance all the riders put forth this year answered that question, with Antoine Bizet landing a double backflip – a Rampage first, Graham Agassiz hitting one of the steepest drops we’ve ever seen, and Brandon Semenuk stomping a run that’s among the best in the history of the event.

What the Progression of Freeride MTB Looks Like: Rampage 2016 Recap