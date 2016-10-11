► CLICK for more about the race: http://win.gs/RB400Recap

We took the traditional 400-meter race and turned it on its head. Red Bull 400 in Park City, Utah, the last stop on the endurance race’s global circuit, is a 400-meter race with an incline of 37 degrees at an altitude of nearly 7,000 feet. Your leisurely jog just became an uphill sprint guaranteed to put you to the ultimate test.

_

Welcome to the Steepest 400-Meter Race on Earth | Red Bull 400