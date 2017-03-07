Waves for Water: Clean Water is His Life’s Purpose | OFFICIAL TRAILER

►Watch the film here March 22: http://win.gs/Waves4Water

Jon Rose thought being a pro surfer was the reason he was on Earth until circumstances put him in an existential tailspin. His true calling became a cause he never expected: bringing clean drinking water to millions of people who need it most.

