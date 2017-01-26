WATCH LIVE: Day one of X Games Aspen 2017

The best show on snow is LIVE from Buttermilk Mountain in Aspen, Colorado! X Games Aspen 2017 kicks off with an action-packed lineup featuring:

• Special Olympics Unified Snowboarding: 1:30 pm – 2:30 pm ET
• Men’s Ski Slopestyle Qualifier: 2:30 – 4:00 pm ET  
• SnoCross and SnoCross Adaptive Final: 4:00 – 5:30 pm ET

Tune-in tonight to ESPN as competition continues with Women’s Snowboard Big Air at 10:00 pm ET, followed by The Real Cost Men’s SuperPipe Final.??

