Watch Gee Atherton’s GoPro View As He Passes 399 Riders | Foxhunt 2016
Red Bull Foxhunt returned to Rostrevor in Northern Ireland for the 5th year, but this year was different. History was made as the fox, Gee Atherton, finished in second and gained a place on the podium for the first time. The victorious Colin Ross took first place for the third time, another Foxhunt first! Check out Gee’s POV in the video above.
