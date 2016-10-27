Wakeboarding With a Massive Harbor Crane as a Tow Cable

► Learn More About „Wake Crane“: http://win.gs/YTWakeCrane

With „Wake Crane,“ Dominik Gührs, Felix Georgii and Dominik Hernler celebrate a world first in water sports, as they’re being towed by a floating port crane through a 360° container setup that they designed and built themselves.

The project was realized and filmed in two weeks in Pula, Croatia with the support of AEE Drones & Cams, and marks the beginning of a new era in wakeboarding.

