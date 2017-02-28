Urban Slopestyle Skiing in the City of Bad Gastien | Red Bull Playstreets 2017

► Watch the full replay of Red Bull Playstreets on Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/PlaystreetsWinner

The streets of Bad Gastien were transformed into the ultimate urban slopestyle skiing playground for Red Bull Playstreets 2017. This year’s event boasted a brand-new course, spicing up the rooftops and back streets of Austria’s quaint mountain village. Take a look back at the action highlights from the final event, and be sure to watch the full contest on Red Bull TV!

