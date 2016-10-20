Update Show from Portugal: Off for the Day

Extremsport
Share:Share on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on LinkedInPin on PinterestFlattr the authorDigg thisShare on TumblrBuffer this pageEmail this to someone

After completing the first five heats of Round Two, Deputy Commissioner Travis Logie put the event on hold due to a drained-out tide and inconsistent swell. Following a few more delays, the swell still wasn’t showing, and he called competition off for the day.

The Surfline forecast suggests a more solid run of surf in the near future. Tune into the MEO Rip Curl Pro Friday at 8:00 a.m. local time for a possible early morning start.

, ,
SHARE WITH FRIENDS:  
        
          

Schreibe einen Kommentar

Share

Share on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on LinkedInPin on PinterestFlattr the authorDigg thisShare on TumblrBuffer this pageEmail this to someone