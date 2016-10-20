Update Show from Portugal: Off for the Day

After completing the first five heats of Round Two, Deputy Commissioner Travis Logie put the event on hold due to a drained-out tide and inconsistent swell. Following a few more delays, the swell still wasn’t showing, and he called competition off for the day.

The Surfline forecast suggests a more solid run of surf in the near future. Tune into the MEO Rip Curl Pro Friday at 8:00 a.m. local time for a possible early morning start.