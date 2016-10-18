Tyler McCaul Stoked on Big Tricks and a Beefy Line from Rampage 2016 | GoPro View

►Watch the Rampage 2016 Replay on Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRampage

T-Mac came to Rampage 2016 hungrier than ever, and teamed up with Darren Berrecloth to build a line which features possibly the most exposed area of the fresh, new Rampage site. It’s a line that requires absolute focus, and some major cajones to make some of the drops. when T-Mac made it to the bottom during his 1st run of finals, the dude was understandably stoked out of his mind…and so were we. Hats off to you, T-Mac, for laying it down. Check out the GoPro reply of his beefy line from Rampage 2016.

