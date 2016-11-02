Trampoline Vs Dodgeball Parkour! At Sky Zone!

Extremsport
Share:Share on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on LinkedInPin on PinterestFlattr the authorDigg thisShare on TumblrBuffer this pageEmail this to someone

BIG shout out to Sky Zone for making this video happen and allowing us to film in their amazing facilities!!!

Savage hooked us up with the awesome uniforms: http://savageultimate.com

Special Thanks to Greg Roe for his help in coordinating this video: http://www.trampolinecoaching.com/grt

Song Credit: Fre$h Meat by Prjct Nu Bld
Buy it here: https://itunes.apple.com/us/album/fre$h-meat/id1128537013?i=1128537259

Check Out the Behind The Scenes: https://youtu.be/gKL0kihD-1g

Directed By: Tyson Henderson
Produced By: Carter Hogan
Filmed With the RED Weapon
Edited By Tyson Henderson using Adobe Premiere Pro CC

For business inquiries ONLY, contact me here: devinsupertramp@gmail.com

Trampoline Vs Dodgeball Parkour! At Sky Zone! https://youtu.be/hQXIkIqTjUY

,
SHARE WITH FRIENDS:  
        
          

Schreibe einen Kommentar

Share

Share on Google+Tweet about this on TwitterShare on FacebookShare on LinkedInPin on PinterestFlattr the authorDigg thisShare on TumblrBuffer this pageEmail this to someone