Totaled: The Rally Dakar Legacy | Dakar 2017

► Updates from each day of the Rally Dakar here: http://win.gs/DAKARDAILY

Curious about how the toughest off-road race on the planet comes together? Prepare for the 39th edition of the Dakar Rally by learning about its origins, exploring this year’s race map, breaking down each vehicle class, and much more.

_

Experience the world of Red Bull like you have never seen it before. With the best action sports clips on the web and original series, prepare for your „stoke factor“ to be at an all time high.

Watch Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRBTV

See into our world: http://goo.gl/J49U

Red Bull on Facebook: http://win.gs/redbullfb

Red Bull on Twitter: http://win.gs/redbulltwitter

Subscribe to Red Bull on Youtube: http://win.gs/SubToRedBull

Subscribe to the Red Bulletin: http://win.gs/TheRedBulletin

Sign up for our Newsletter here: http://win.gs/RedBullNewsletter