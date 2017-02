Tom Lowe (St Ives, Cornwall, United Kingdom) is depicted in a third angle as he demonstrates his patented pencil dive escape maneuver on a massive paddle day at Praia do Norte, Nazaré, Portugal on October 24, 2016. Video by Nuno Dias. An entry in the TAG Heuer Wipeout of the Year category of the 2017 WSL Big Wave Awards. For more information see www.WorldSurfLeague.com/bigwave.