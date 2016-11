Tom Lowe (St Ives, Cornwall, United Kingdom) performs his signature pencil dive escape maneuver on a massive paddle day at Praia do Norte, Nazaré, Portugal on October 24, 2016. Video by Timelapse-Media.com. An entry in the TAG Heuer Wipeout of the Year category of the 2017 WSL Big Wave Awards. For more information see www.WorldSurfLeague.com/bigwave.