Thomas Genon’s Fast and Flowy Line from Red Bull Rampage 2016

►Watch the Rampage 2016 Replay on Red Bull TV: http://win.gs/WatchRampage

Thomas Genon is a slopestyle prodigy turned mountain bike legend with an appetite to go big, real big. He showed up to Rampage 2016 with the will to charge hard and send some mean drops and he did just that. Take a look back at his burly run from the event.

