The World’s Most Grueling Off-Road Race Route | Driving Dirty: The Road to the Baja 1000

Get a look at the 2016 Baja 1000 course, which is shaping up to be a doozy of a drive through the deserts of Mexico. The new loop layout has plenty of sections that will push both the drivers and their vehicle to the limits of off-roading endurance.

Explore the 50 year history of the grueling Baja 1000, the world’s most grueling off-road motorsports race, through the eyes of five teams preparing to take part in this legendary adventure.

