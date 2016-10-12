The Rider Everyone Is Rooting for at Rampage 2016

►WATCH RAMPAGE LIVE OCT 14 ON RED BULL TV: http://win.gs/WatchRampage

Will Tyler McCaul get the chance to unlock his full Red Bull Rampage potential this year?

For 2016, T-Mac is back and hungrier than ever. He’s teamed up with Darren “Bearclaw” Berrecloth to build a line which features possibly the most exposed area of the fresh, new Rampage site. Only Logan Binggeli and Carson Storch have chosen to join them on the same ridge on rider’s left. Nearly everyone else is heading rider’s right. Has this foursome bitten off more than they can chew? One thing is for certain, the judges love when riders take the path less trampled. It can only help their chances.

